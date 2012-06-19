US Cash Crude-WTI at Midland gains on possible pipe constraints

* WTI at Midland gains $1.40 to trade at WTI minus 85 cents
* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.00, down 15 cents
* Mars trades at WTI plus $9.50, within range
* Transatlantic spread moves in $1.04 to $11.41
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Gulf cash crude
differentials were flat to weaker on Tuesday as the
transatlantic arbitrage pulled in while Midland grades gained on
possible pumping constraints at a main Midland-to-Cushing
pipeline.
Trade sources said that there have been pumping constraints
on Plains All American's Basin pipeline which carries crude from
New Mexico and West Texas into the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
Expansion on the line from 400,000 bpd to 450,000 bpd is
expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of
2012.
A spokesman for Plains was not immediately available for
comment.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland traded $1.40
higher at 85 cents under the West Texas Intermediate July
benchmark.
However, the July NYMEX crude benchmark expires on
Wednesday, signal ling the end July trading for physical
barrels.
"We are close to the end of July grades which normally
clouds the picture," said John Troland, Houston-based energy
advisor.
In the Gulf, arbitrage between the price of Brent and WTI
has great effect on the prices of waterborne crudes like Light
Louisiana Sweet.
Light Louisiana Sweet dropped 15 cents to trade at
$12 over WTI, despite the narrower arbitrage ahead of the
expiration of the July WTI contract on Wednesday.
Mars sour traded between $9.00 and $9.50 a barrel
over WTI, in range with Monday's trades.
The transatlantic spread settled at $11.41 a
barrel in favor of Brent, the narrowest since January 31. The
spread settled at $12.45 on Monday.