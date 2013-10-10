U.S. cash crude-Midland sweet weakens on bearish sentiment

NEW YORK Oct 10 West Texas Intermediate crude
at Midland, Texas traded at weaker differentials on Thursday,
reacting to bearish comments at an industry consultancy's
conference, according to brokers and traders.
PIRA Energy Group, an international consulting firm, held a
conference and, "there were bearish comments about Cushing
(Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. crude futures contract),"
said a Texas-based cash crude broker.
The broker was unable to be more specific about the
comments.
Another source, at a hedge fund in New York, said that
expectations ahead of the conference were that the information
provided would be "bearish in tone."
West Texas Intermediate at Midland for November
deliver traded as low at $4.25 a barrel under the benchmark U.S.
November crude futures, before recovering late on
Thursday to $2.50 under, brokers and analysts said. That was a
weaker differential after trades seen Wednesday at $2.00 under
the benchmark.
West Texas Sour at Midland also weakened, trading as
low as $5.00 under the benchmark futures, after trading from
$3.25 to $3.65 under on Wednesday.
Light Louisiana sweet for November traded at $2.90,
$3.00 and $3.05 over the benchmark futures, weaker after trading
on Wednesday in a range of $3.30 to $3.75 over.
Heavy Louisiana sweet crude traded at $2.90 over the
benchmark after being pegged at $3.00-$3.80 over on Wednesday.
Mars sour traded at $1.60 under the benchmark
futures, weaker after trading as low as $1.50 under the
benchmark on Wednesday.
December Mars barrels traded at 85 cents and $1.00 under the
futures benchmark.
Bonito sour crude traded at $1.10 over the benchmark
futures, stronger by 10 cents from where it was traded on
Wednesday.
Thunder Horse crude traded at $1.40, $1.50 and $1.60
over the benchmark futures after trading $1.60 over on
Wednesday.
In the futures market, U.S. front-month November crude
rose $1.40 to settle at $103.01 a barrel. Brent crude
rose $2.74 to settle at $111.80 a barrel.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude widened intraday
to $8.98 a barrel, before ending at $8.79 based on settlements,
the widest spread since early June.