US Cash Crude - Diffs mixed; Mars, LLS spread widens

* Mars trades at WTI plus $15.90, down 30 cents

* LLS sells for WTI plus $20.50, up 50 cents

* LLS follows Brent-dated premium to Brent

* Heating oil cracks, refinery maintenance ignored Mars sour weakened and Light Louisiana Sweet strengthened Monday on the U.S. cash crude market as dated Brent moved to a premium to the Brent screen.

Mars sold for $15.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, down 30 cents. Light Louisiana Sweet dealt for $20.50, stronger by 50 cents.

The Mars-LLS spread widened to $4.60 in favor of LLS. It was $3.80 Friday, and $2.20 last Monday.

The move appeared counterintuitive with heating oil crack spreads down and gasoline cracks up, and March maintenance set for Valero's Memphis refinery.

But other factors were weighing in, traders said.

"It looks like LLS is moving higher relative to screen Brent as dated also has moved to a premium to the ICE Brent screen. Mars won't participate to the same degree," a broker said.

Heating oil cracks were more than $1.20 weaker while gasoline cracks were about 25 cents stronger, moves that normally would weigh more on LLS than Mars.

Valero's Memphis refinery is a big LLS user, and its shutdown for maintenance in March normally should weaken the March LLS premium.

The transatlantic spread narrowed to about $18. U.S. refining margins generally improved last week, Credit Suisse said in its weekly report.

On futures markets about 12 p.m. CST (1800 GMT), March WTI was up $1.40 at a little over $100 a barrel. Mars Brent was up less than $1 at about $118.

Futures market analysts said the benchmarks were up on hope for European debt crisis after the Greek parliament approved austerity measures to try to win another bailout.

