US Cash Crude - Diffs mixed; Mars, LLS spread widens

Mars sour weakened and Light Louisiana Sweet strengthened Monday
on the U.S. cash crude market as dated Brent moved to a premium
to the Brent screen.
Mars sold for $15.90 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate, down 30 cents. Light Louisiana Sweet dealt
for $20.50, stronger by 50 cents.
The Mars-LLS spread widened to $4.60 in favor of LLS. It was
$3.80 Friday, and $2.20 last Monday.
The move appeared counterintuitive with heating oil crack
spreads down and gasoline cracks up, and March maintenance set
for Valero's Memphis refinery.
But other factors were weighing in, traders said.
"It looks like LLS is moving higher relative to screen Brent
as dated also has moved to a premium to the ICE Brent screen.
Mars won't participate to the same degree," a broker said.
Heating oil cracks were more than $1.20 weaker
while gasoline cracks were about 25 cents stronger,
moves that normally would weigh more on LLS than Mars.
Valero's Memphis refinery is a big LLS user, and its
shutdown for maintenance in March normally should weaken the
March LLS premium.
The transatlantic spread narrowed to about $18.
U.S. refining margins generally improved last week, Credit
Suisse said in its weekly report.
On futures markets about 12 p.m. CST (1800 GMT), March WTI
was up $1.40 at a little over $100 a barrel. Mars Brent
was up less than $1 at about $118.
Futures market analysts said the benchmarks were up on hope
for European debt crisis after the Greek parliament approved
austerity measures to try to win another bailout.
