US Cash Crude-Grades softer, WTI, WTS in focus

* LLS falls 50 cents to trade at WTI plus $18.80
* Mars Sour dips 50 cents to WTI plus $13.50
* WTS trades at WTI minus $4.40, down 25 cents
* WTI sheds 50 cents to trade at WTI minus $3.50
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. cash crude
differentials were slightly weaker early Tuesday despite a wider
transatlantic spread as two grades priced out of the West Texas
town of Midland were active with producers seeking homes for
barrels in a tight-storage market.
Midland based West Texas Sour shed 25 cents to trade
at West Texas Intermediate minus $4.40 while West Texas
Intermediate at Midland sold at $3.50 under WTI futures,
down 50 cents.
"It's more than just Cushing going into full storage," said
one Gulf Coast crude oil trader.
"The central corridor of PADDs 2 and 4 are generally full
-- especially if you include oil in transit. And Padd 3 is
getting less short."
Last week, the government data showed that Cushing
inventories rose 1.65 million barrels to 33.81 million barrels
at the NYMEX crude contract's delivery hub in Oklahoma, marking
the highest level since August 2011.
Trade talk that West Texas producers may have to shut in
production was not easily confirmed by traders but some said it
could be a likely scenario.
"I haven't heard that but it makes sense with WTI in ample
supply," said Carl Larry, president of NY-based Oil Outlooks.
Larry said that a lot of refineries are backing off
production.
"We are still heavily weighted with winter grade gasoline,"
he said.
Mars sour sold down 50 cents to WTI plus $14.00 a
barrel. Gulf Coast Brent-like crude LLS fell 50 cents to
trade at $18.80 over WTI.
A traffic accident in Illinois on Saturday knocked out
part of Enbridge's main Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline.
Preliminary estimates are for a restart on Thursday and traders
said that a well supplied U.S. Midwest is not seeing any price
impact yet.
Over the border in Canada, the pipeline outage caused
Western Canadian Select to back up in Hardisty and was "causing
the diffs to widen a touch," said one Canadian trader, with bids
seen for April seen at $35 under West Texas Intermediate.
WCS recently traded at a $34 under WTI.
The transatlantic spread stood at $17.36 on
Monday in favor of Brent, out from Monday's settlement price of
$17.08.
Cash crude differentials tend to weaken when WTI gains on
Brent but strengthen when it loses ground. But pressure on Brent
due to more loadings going forward has lessened the impact of
the arbitrage on grade prices.