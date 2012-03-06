US Cash Crude-Grades softer, WTI, WTS in focus

* LLS falls 50 cents to trade at WTI plus $18.80 * Mars Sour dips 50 cents to WTI plus $13.50 * WTS trades at WTI minus $4.40, down 25 cents * WTI sheds 50 cents to trade at WTI minus $3.50 By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. cash crude differentials were slightly weaker early Tuesday despite a wider transatlantic spread as two grades priced out of the West Texas town of Midland were active with producers seeking homes for barrels in a tight-storage market. Midland based West Texas Sour shed 25 cents to trade at West Texas Intermediate minus $4.40 while West Texas Intermediate at Midland sold at $3.50 under WTI futures, down 50 cents. "It's more than just Cushing going into full storage," said one Gulf Coast crude oil trader. "The central corridor of PADDs 2 and 4 are generally full -- especially if you include oil in transit. And Padd 3 is getting less short." Last week, the government data showed that Cushing inventories rose 1.65 million barrels to 33.81 million barrels at the NYMEX crude contract's delivery hub in Oklahoma, marking the highest level since August 2011. Trade talk that West Texas producers may have to shut in production was not easily confirmed by traders but some said it could be a likely scenario. "I haven't heard that but it makes sense with WTI in ample supply," said Carl Larry, president of NY-based Oil Outlooks. Larry said that a lot of refineries are backing off production. "We are still heavily weighted with winter grade gasoline," he said. Mars sour sold down 50 cents to WTI plus $14.00 a barrel. Gulf Coast Brent-like crude LLS fell 50 cents to trade at $18.80 over WTI. A traffic accident in Illinois on Saturday knocked out part of Enbridge's main Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline. Preliminary estimates are for a restart on Thursday and traders said that a well supplied U.S. Midwest is not seeing any price impact yet. Over the border in Canada, the pipeline outage caused Western Canadian Select to back up in Hardisty and was "causing the diffs to widen a touch," said one Canadian trader, with bids seen for April seen at $35 under West Texas Intermediate. WCS recently traded at a $34 under WTI. The transatlantic spread stood at $17.36 on Monday in favor of Brent, out from Monday's settlement price of $17.08. Cash crude differentials tend to weaken when WTI gains on Brent but strengthen when it loses ground. But pressure on Brent due to more loadings going forward has lessened the impact of the arbitrage on grade prices.