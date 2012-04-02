US Cash Crude - Midland grades hobbled by full pipelines

* LLS sells down $1.60 at WTI plus $21.00

* Mars sour trades at WTI plus $15.25, down 85 cents

* WTS trades at WTI minus $7.25, down $1.50

* WTI at Midland trades at WTI minus $6.60, down $1.00

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. cash crudes were weaker on Monday as the transatlantic spread pushed out to its widest in almost two months, pulling down the price of Gulf Coast crudes while prices for Midwest crudes dropped on increased production and a lack of pipeline space to carry it out of the region.

Light Louisiana Sweet traded down $1.60 at $21.00 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate but traders said the bid since moved up due to lack of offers.

Mars Sour traded at $15.25 a barrel over WTI, down 85 cents from Friday.

Out of Midland, Texas WTS traded down $1.50 at $7.25 under WTI while WTI at Midland down $1.00 at $6.60 under WTI.

"Prices have dropped because of increased production in the Midland Area and all the pipeline out are in proration," said one trader.

"The West Texas Gulf line has been prorated for about a year and the Basin is also prorated," he added, referring to two main pipelines which carry both WTI and WTS out of Midland.

The transatlantic spread was trading at $20.12 in favor of Brent after setting at $19.86 on Friday. Earlier in the session, it reached $20.56 -- the widest since February 7.

Oil prices edged higher in tug-of-war trading on Monday as supportive data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in March and loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes helped counter disappointing economic figures from Europe. .