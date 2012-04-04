US Cash Crude-Gains capped by arb, stockbuild

* LLS sells 10 cents stronger at WTI plus $22.50

* Poseidon trades at a 95 cent premium to Mars

* WTI-Brent spread at widest in over 5 months

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials inched higher on Wednesday but gains were capped by a volatile arb and by inventory data that showed a massive build in crude stocks in the Gulf Coast.

Light Louisiana Sweet sold up 10 cents for $22.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Poseidon sold at a 95-cent discount to Mars sour .

Stocks of crude along the Gulf stood at 177.2 million barrels, up from the 171.1 million a week earlier, according to Energy Information Administration.

"The 6.1-million-barrel build is likely due to Motiva Port Arthur bringing on a lot of extra crude as they prepare to start up their massive plant expansion," said John Troland, independent oil consultant based in Houston.

The refinery is being expanded to process as much as 650,000 bpd of crude and is expected to start-up some time this month with full rates reached in September.

The plant is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, which will be supplying the crude for the partnership. Imports into the Gulf for the week ended March 0 comprised 5.4 million barrels of the 6.1 million PADD 3 stock rise.

WTI at Midland and West Texas Sour were not trading but levels remained depressed at $8.00 under WTI as lack of pipeline capacity out of the Midland region to the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma depressed the differentials.

Both Sunoco Logistics and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are busy developing pipeline pathways to get growing crude production from the Permian Basin to the Houston area.

Sunoco had said its West Texas-Houston Access project was due to start shipping 40,000 barrels per day of WTS to Houston this week.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R> widened to $21.67 early in the day -- the widest since October 24, 2011 -- but moved in to $21.40 in favor of Brent. The spread settled at $20.85 in favor of Brent on Tuesday.