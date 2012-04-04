US Cash Crude-Gains capped by arb, stockbuild

* LLS sells 10 cents stronger at WTI plus $22.50
* Poseidon trades at a 95 cent premium to Mars
* WTI-Brent spread at widest in over 5 months
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
differentials inched higher on Wednesday but gains were capped
by a volatile arb and by inventory data that showed a massive
build in crude stocks in the Gulf Coast.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold up 10 cents for $22.50 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Poseidon sold
at a 95-cent discount to Mars sour .
Stocks of crude along the Gulf stood at 177.2 million
barrels, up from the 171.1 million a week earlier, according to
Energy Information Administration.
"The 6.1-million-barrel build is likely due to Motiva Port
Arthur bringing on a lot of extra crude as they prepare to start
up their massive plant expansion," said John Troland,
independent oil consultant based in Houston.
The refinery is being expanded to process as much as
650,000 bpd of crude and is expected to start-up some time this
month with full rates reached in September.
The plant is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell
and Saudi Aramco, which will be supplying the crude for
the partnership. Imports into the Gulf for the week ended March
0 comprised 5.4 million barrels of the 6.1 million PADD 3 stock
rise.
WTI at Midland and West Texas Sour were not
trading but levels remained depressed at $8.00 under WTI as lack
of pipeline capacity out of the Midland region to the oil hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma depressed the differentials.
Both Sunoco Logistics and Magellan Midstream
Partners LP are busy developing pipeline pathways to get
growing crude production from the Permian Basin to the Houston
area.
Sunoco had said its West Texas-Houston Access project was
due to start shipping 40,000 barrels per day of WTS to Houston
this week.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R> widened to $21.67 early
in the day -- the widest since October 24, 2011 -- but moved in
to $21.40 in favor of Brent. The spread settled at $20.85 in
favor of Brent on Tuesday.