US Cash Crude-Gulf Coast down, Midcon up

* LLS, Mars weaken on narrower transatlantic spread * WTI, WTS gain but stay weak at around $8.50 under WTI * Bakken deals 70 cents weaker at $9 under WTI * Buying by major trader steadies Gulf Coast grades By Bruce Nichols HOUSTON, April 10 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums weakened on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed on hopes for Iran nuclear talks and a Goldman Sachs forecast of a shrinking arb. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $21.30 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, off 50 cents from Monday's peak deal. Mars sour slid 60 cents to a premium of $14.40. Midland grades strengthened about 50 cents but stayed relatively weak at around $8.50 under WTI, and traders suggested the weakness of recent days had been overdone. Bakken crude at Clearbrook sold for $9 a barrel under WTI. There was a deal on Monday at a discount of $8.30. At about 12 noon CDT (1700 GMT), North Sea benchmark Brent was slipping against WTI, narrowing the transatlantic spread about $1, which gends to weaken Gulf Coast grades. "It's partly the arb, but a major trader has been buying aggressively," trading consultant John Troland said, steadying grades. Others cited expectations of a narrowing arb later in the year, after a major pipeline reverses and starts hauling oil from the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub to the Gulf Coast. "The Goldman note this morning again talks up the idea that lighter sweet grades are going to gain on Brent in the second half of the year," said analyst Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks. Also weighing on Brent were hopes for Iran nuclear talks and a drop in demand in China. Some WTM and WTS was moving to the Gulf Coast via the Sunoco Logistics pipeline link opened last week. And some is also moving some by rail, a broker said. WTM and WTS were expected to draw premiums, rather than discounts, to WTI at Gulf Coast refiners, but no deals or bid-asks were reported. At 12 noon CST (1700 GMT), U.S. May crude had fallen about $1.40 to just over $101 a barrel. In London, Brent May crude was down about $2.30 at about $120.25. The transatlantic spread, over $20 a barrel on Monday, was just over $19 a barrel just after midday.