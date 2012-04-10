US Cash Crude-Grades weaken on narrower arb

* LLS, Mars weaken on narrower transatlantic spread * WTS gains but stays weak at around $8 under WTI * Bakken deals 70 cents weaker at $9 under WTI By Bruce Nichols HOUSTON, April 10 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums weakened on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed on demand worries and a Goldman Sachs forecast of a shrinking arb. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $20.55 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, off $1.25 from Monday's peak deal. Mars sour slid $1.30 to sell for plus $13.70. West Texas Sour sold for a discount to WTI of $8, about 50 cents stronger than on Monday, still weak, but traders said the move suggested recent weakness had been overdone. Bakken crude at Clearbrook sold for $9 a barrel under WTI, 70 cents weaker than a deal on Monday at a discount of $8.30. North Sea benchmark Brent slipped $1.35 against WTI, narrowing the transatlantic spread, which tends to weaken Gulf Coast grades. Traders cited expectations of a narrowing arb later in the year after a major pipeline reverses and starts hauling oil from the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub to the Gulf Coast. "The Goldman note this morning again talks up the idea that lighter sweet grades are going to gain on Brent in the second half of the year," said analyst Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks. Some WTI Midland and WTS were moving to the Gulf Coast via the Sunoco Logistics pipeline link opened last week. And Koch is moving some from Permian to the coast by rail. WTM and WTS should draw premiums, rather than discounts, to WTI at Gulf Coast refiners, but no deals or bid-asks were reported and volumes are relatively small, traders said. U.S. May crude settled $1.44 lower at $101.02 a barrel. Brent May crude fell $2.79 to $119.88. The transatlantic spread, wider than $20 a barrel on Monday, settled at $18.86 a barrel on Tuesday.