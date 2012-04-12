版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 13日 星期五 04:11 BJT

US Cash Crude-Grades end mixed on wider arb

* LLS trades down 45 cents a barrel at WTI plus $19.00
    * Mars Sour trades at WTI plus +$13.26, up 61 cents
    * WTI at Midland trades up 25 cents at WTI minus $5.75
    * Thunder Horse falls 65 cents to WTI plus $16.85

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums on Thursday were mixed on a widening transatlantic arb,
with some gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI
kept moving out.    
    The transatlantic spread settled at $18.07 a
barrel after trading as low as $16.53 earlier in the day, the
narrowest in three weeks.	
    "It's amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the
Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said
John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a
recent note to clients by the large bank.  
    "The change in May Brent to WTI to a premium for Brent is
already having grade bids move higher," he added.  	
    Light Louisiana Sweet started the day trading at
$18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35 
weaker than Wednesday.  By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel,
narrowing the gap to 45 cents over. 
   Mars sour traded at a premium of $13.26, up 61 cents. 
West Texas Intermediate at Midland traded up 25 cents at
$5.75 under WTI.
    Thunder Horse fell 65 cents to trade at $16.85 over
WTI. 	
    Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland
grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on
Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound
anyway. Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount but
no trade was seen early on.  	
    On futures markets, U.S. May crude rose 94 cents, or
0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a barrel, having traded from
$102.39 to $104.24.  Brent crude rose $1.53, or 1.27
percent, to settle at $121.71 a barrel, having traded from
$119.28 to $121.86.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐