US Cash Crude-Fastracked Seaway reversal depresses differentials

* LLS falls $1.65 to WTI plus $19.40 * Mars Sour trades at WTI plus $12.25, down $1.75 * EIC trades down $1.65 at WTI plus $16.60 * Poseidon done at WTI plus $11.35, down $1.55 * Transatlantic spread moves in $2 on Seaway reversal news By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums fell further on Monday as news the Seaway pipeline reversal start was moved up by about two weeks filtered through the market, sharply narrowing the transatlantic arbitrage. The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to begin reversing its flow two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate pipelines. "I think it's playing a big part in the market today and we should see this start to erode the premium on Brent over WTI," said Carl Larry, president of New York based Oil Outlooks LLC of the Brent/WTI spread. A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem with Brent. The transatlantic spread fell more than $2.00 a barrel after the Seaway news hit the market, moving in to $15.55 in favor of Brent. Earlier, the spread was as wide as $17.72 a barrel. On Friday, the spread settled at $17.89 in favor of Brent. "At this moment, values are beginning to return to more traditional levels," said John Troland, long-time oil industry consultant. Troland said the Seaway news was part of the move but it was also partly caused by a prediction last week by large investment bank Goldman Sachs, which said the arb would come in. . Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S. Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S. benchmark. Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $19.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, down $1.65 from Friday's high trade. Mars Sour traded at a premium of $12.25 a barrel over WTI, down $1.75 from Friday. Poseidon shed $1.55 to trade at $11.35 a barrel over WTI. Eugene Island dropped $1.65 to trade at $16.60 over WTI. In London, ICE Brent crude futures for June delivery settled at $118.68 a barrel, falling $2.53, or 2.09 percent. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery settled at $102.93 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.10 percent, after trading between $101.80 and $103.37.