US Cash Crude-Arb levels out, differentials weaken more

* LLS falls $2.55 to WTI plus $17.35
* Mars Sour trades at WTI plus $10.00, down $2.50
* Bonito drops $2.30 to trade at WTI plus $14.30
* HLS trades at WTI plus $17.05, down $2.85
* Transatlantic spread settles about $1 narrower
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
differentials dropped further on Tuesday, following Monday's
news of the Seaway pipeline reversal, while the transatlantic
arbitrage slowed its sharp contraction.
The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first
project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied
Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to begin reversing its flow
two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates
interstate pipelines.
"Its the arb, and a lesser extent the expiration of the OTC
NYMEX May WTI options," said John Troland, Houston-based
consultant. Options to buy or sell May crude at a certain price
expire at the end of trade on Tuesday.
A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent
and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger
differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem
with Brent.
The transatlantic spread fell almost $2.00 a
barrel again on Tuesday, narrowing to $13.14 a barrel in favor
of Brent early in the day. The spread settled at $14.14 in
favor of Brent. On Monday, the spread settled at $15.31 a
barrel. Friday the spread ended at $17.89.
The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online to
alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest.
Another project to supply Gulf Coast refineries -- the
reversal of Shell's 300,000 Houma-to-Houston pipeline -- had the
open season extended by a week to allow shippers to get the
stamp of approval from respective managements.
TransCanada said it was testing and restarting its 591,000
bpd Keystone line, currently running from Alberta, Canada, to
the U.S. midcontinent, after an inspection tool known as a "pig"
got stuck in it..
Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the
growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and
the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S.
Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S.
benchmark.
Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $17.35 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, $2.55 lower than Monday. Since
Friday, the Gulf Coast light sweet benchmark differential has
shed $4.20 a barrel.
Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded at a $17.05 premium over
WTI, down $2.85 a barrel from Monday.
Mars Sour traded at a premium of $12.25 a barrel over
WTI, down $2.50 from Monday, bringing the week-to-date
differential drop to $5.25 a barrel.
Bonito Sour dropped $2.30 to trade at $14.30 a barrel
over WTI.
In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $118.78 a
barrel, inching up 10 cents or 0.08 percent
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, NYMEX crude for May
delivery settled at $104.20 a barrel, up $1.27, or 1.23
percent, the highest close since April 2, after trading between
$102.66 to $105.07.