US Cash Crude-Gulf grades drop, Midwest grades flat

* LLS falls $1.10 to WTI plus $17.00
* WTI at Midland trades flat at $6.00 under WTI
* Mars trades at WTI plus $9.30, down $1.20
* Transatlantic spread narrows slightly
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
differentials continued to drop while Midwest grades held their
value as the market continued to factor in the impending
reversal of the Seaway pipeline which will help move crude from
the glutted Midcontinent to Gulf Coast refineries.
The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first
project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied
Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to reverse its flow two
weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate
pipelines.
"LLS (Light Louisiana Sweet) is arb related and WTI at
Midland and WTS (West Texas Sour) are just hanging around," said
John Troland, a Houston-based consultant.
A wide trans-Atlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent
and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger
differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem
with Brent.
The trans-Atlantic spread was 34 cents narrower
than Tuesday's close, holding near $13.80 a barrel in favor of
Brent. The pace of the narrowing has slowed, but the spread is
currently $4.08 a barrel narrower than it was on Friday when it
settled at $17.89 a barrel. The spread settled at $14.14 in
favor of Brent on Tuesday.
The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online to
alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest.
Another project to supply Gulf Coast refineries -- the
reversal of Shell's 300,000 Houma-to-Houston pipeline -- had the
open season extended by a week to allow shippers to get the
stamp of approval from respective managements.
TransCanada said it was testing and restarting its 591,000
bpd Keystone line, currently running from Alberta, Canada, to
the U.S. midcontinent, after an inspection tool known as a "pig"
got stuck in it..
Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the
growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and
the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S.
Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S.
benchmark.
Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $17.00 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, $1.10 lower than Tuesday. The
differential was the lowest since the end of February.
Mars Sour traded at a premium of $9.30 a barrel over
WTI, down $1.20 from Tuesday, the lowest premium since the end
of January.
WTI at Midland held flat at $6.00 under WTI.