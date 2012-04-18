US Cash Crude-Gulf grades soft but up as spread moves out

* LLS falls $1.10 to WTI plus $17.00
* WTI at Midland trades flat at $6.00 under WTI
* Mars trades at WTI plus $9.30, down $1.20
* Bonito falls 60 cents to trade at WTI plus $13.70
* Transatlantic spread moves out
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
differentials perked up a bit in late trade as the transatlantic
arbitrage moved back out.
"I think this is a bit of profit-taking," said Carl Larry,
president of New York-based Oil Outlooks.
"We had a major move in the WTI/Brent arbitrage over the
past week and we should expect a bit of a pause."
A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent
and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger
differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem
with Brent.
The transatlantic spread moved out 71 cents to
settle at $14.85 a barrel in favor of Brent. The spread settled
at $14.14 in favor of Brent on Tuesday.
Midwest grades held their value as the market continued to
factor in the impending reversal of the Seaway pipeline which
will help move crude from the glutted midcontinent to Gulf Coast
refineries.
The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first
project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied
Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to reverse its flow two
weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate
pipelines.
"LLS (Light Louisiana Sweet) is arb related and WTI at
Midland and WTS (West Texas Sour) are just hanging around," said
John Troland, a Houston-based consultant.
The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online
to alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest.
Another project to supply Gulf Coast refineries -- the
reversal of Shell's 300,000 Houma-to-Houston pipeline -- had the
open season extended by a week to allow shippers to get the
stamp of approval from respective managements.
TransCanada said it was testing and restarting its 591,000
bpd Keystone line, currently running from Alberta, Canada, to
the U.S. midcontinent, after an inspection tool known as a "pig"
got stuck in it..
Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the
growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and
the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S.
Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S.
benchmark.
Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $17.00 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, $1.10 lower than Tuesday. The
differential was the lowest since the end of February.
Mars Sour traded at a premium of $9.30 a barrel over
WTI, down $1.20 from Tuesday, the lowest premium since the end
of January. Bonito Sour fell 60 cents to trade at WTI
plus $13.70.
WTI at Midland held flat at $6.00 under WTI.