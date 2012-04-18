US Cash Crude-Gulf grades soft but up as spread moves out

* LLS falls $1.10 to WTI plus $17.00 * WTI at Midland trades flat at $6.00 under WTI * Mars trades at WTI plus $9.30, down $1.20 * Bonito falls 60 cents to trade at WTI plus $13.70 * Transatlantic spread moves out By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials perked up a bit in late trade as the transatlantic arbitrage moved back out. "I think this is a bit of profit-taking," said Carl Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks. "We had a major move in the WTI/Brent arbitrage over the past week and we should expect a bit of a pause." A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem with Brent. The transatlantic spread moved out 71 cents to settle at $14.85 a barrel in favor of Brent. The spread settled at $14.14 in favor of Brent on Tuesday. Midwest grades held their value as the market continued to factor in the impending reversal of the Seaway pipeline which will help move crude from the glutted midcontinent to Gulf Coast refineries. The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to reverse its flow two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate pipelines. "LLS (Light Louisiana Sweet) is arb related and WTI at Midland and WTS (West Texas Sour) are just hanging around," said John Troland, a Houston-based consultant. The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online to alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest. Another project to supply Gulf Coast refineries -- the reversal of Shell's 300,000 Houma-to-Houston pipeline -- had the open season extended by a week to allow shippers to get the stamp of approval from respective managements. TransCanada said it was testing and restarting its 591,000 bpd Keystone line, currently running from Alberta, Canada, to the U.S. midcontinent, after an inspection tool known as a "pig" got stuck in it.. Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S. Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S. benchmark. Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $17.00 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.10 lower than Tuesday. The differential was the lowest since the end of February. Mars Sour traded at a premium of $9.30 a barrel over WTI, down $1.20 from Tuesday, the lowest premium since the end of January. Bonito Sour fell 60 cents to trade at WTI plus $13.70. WTI at Midland held flat at $6.00 under WTI.