US Cash Crude-Grades gain as traders balance May books

* LLS gains $1.65 to WTI plus $18.25
* WTI at Midland trades at WTI minus $4.50, up $1.50
* Transatlantic spread inches out
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
differentials gained as some traders and refiners looked to
finish buying requirements ahead of Friday's expiry of the May
futures contract.
"It's a stronger arb and seems like some groups nearing
their final balance numbers for May. The NYMEX expires tomorrow
and cash next Wednesday," said John Troland, Houston-based
consultant.
"Some people don't like to hold much over a weekend and I
think refiners are close to balance."
A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent
and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger
differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem
with Brent.
The transatlantic spread moved out as much as
$1.18 to $16.03 a barrel in favor of Brent before moving back in
to $15.07. The spread settled at $14.85 in favor of Brent on
Wednesday.
Midwest grades moved up as the market continued to factor in
the impending reversal of the Seaway pipeline which will help
move crude from the glutted midcontinent to Gulf Coast
refineries.
The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first
project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied
Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to reverse its flow two
weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate
pipelines.
The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online
to alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest.
Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the
growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and
the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S.
Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S.
benchmark.
Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $18.25 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, $1.65 higher than Wednesday.
WTI at Midland gained $1.50 to trade at $4.50 under
WTI.