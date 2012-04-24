US Cash Crude-Midland grades weaken on second day of roll

* WTI Midland trades at WTI minus -$3.35, down 30 cents * WTS sells for $5.70 under WTI, more than $1 weaker * May-June roll deal done at minus 39 cents * May LLS sells at WTI plus $17.05, down 30 cents HOUSTON, April 24 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on the second day of the May-June roll period as Midland grades led the way down, ending a recent up trend due to Midwest-Gulf Coast pipeline realignment. West Texas Intermediate at Midland sold 30 cents weaker at -$3.35 and was offered weaker. West Texas Sour sold for $5.70 under WTI, more than $1 off bid-asks on Monday. Midland grades had been gaining in recent days as pipeline realignment started removing barrels from the Cushing, Oklahoma, futures trading hub and taking them to the Gulf Coast. But that trend appeared to be ending as available new outlets to the Gulf filled up, pushing Midland differentials weaker, traders said. "I thought the Midland grades would have to go back out," said trading consultant John Troland. "At some point, you can't bring any more barrels down, and the rest has to go to Cushing." West Texas-Houston Access has started diverting 40,000 bpd from the Permian Basin to Houston. Seaway is scheduled to start hauling 150,000 bpd out of Cushing starting in mid-May. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $17.05 over WTI, 30 cents weaker than Monday. Poseidon sour traded at plus $10.20. There was a May-June Mars MRS- box deal at +$1.60. On futures markets as of 10:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT) the transatlantic spread had narrowed about $1 to about $14.50 in favor of Brent. June WTI was about 50 cents stronger at about $103.50 a barrel. June Brent was about 50 cents weaker at about $118.25. Futures market analysts cited concerns about the eurozone economy for the weakness in Brent.