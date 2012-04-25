US Cash Crude-Grades, except Midland, flat as roll ends

* Light Louisiana Sweet, Mars sour little changed
* Cash Midland sweet and sour keep skidding
* Roll sells for minus 40, minus 38 cents
* June-June WTI-Brent arb unchanged
HOUSTON, April 25 U.S. cash crude differentials
were flat to weaker Wednesday, except for Midland grades, as
roll trade ended at the unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $17 over West Texas
Intermediate against deals at $17.05 Tuesday. Mars sour traded at a premium of $11.15, in range of deals Tuesday.
Roll deals, the cost of rolling a May contract forward into
June without delivering on it, were heard done from minus 40
cents to minus 38 cents, in range of deals Tuesday.
Cash WTI at Midland bid as low as $7 under WTI and
West Texas Sour as low as $8 under, down more than $2.
"I think people anticipating Seaway reversal see Midland
grades weak, buy them up, then discover the pipelines south from
Cushing are already full and sell them back down," said trading
consultant John Troland.
Seaway pipeline is scheduled to be reversed to haul 150,000
barrels per day of crude from the landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma,
trading hub to the Gulf Coast in mid-May.
West Texas-Houston Access already has started diverting
40,000 bpd from the Midland area to Houston.
Wednesday was the deadline for scheduling most pipeline
shipments for May and also was the end of the May-June roll
period, during which cash traders make deals against the expired
WTI futures contract to balance delivery slates. Roll is the
proxy for the expired May-June monthly spread.
On futures markets as of 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) the
June-June transatlantic spread was virtually
unchanged from settlement Tuesday at about $14.60 in favor of
Brent.
Both June WTI and June Brent were about 10
cents weaker, WTI at just under $103.40 a barrel and Brent just
over $118.
Futures market analysts cited reports that Iran may soften
its nuclear position as well as hints that the U.S. Federal
Reserve may add a third round of economic stimulus.