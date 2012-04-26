US Cash Crude-Grades start June trade stronger

* LLS for June trades at $16.60 over, up 70 cents * Mars sour sells for $10.80 over WTI, 95 cents stronger * Traders focus on summer demand with fuel stocks down HOUSTON, April 26 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials started the physical market's June trading month on stronger footing on Thursday as traders shifted their focus to summer fuel demand. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $16.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 70 cents from June deals done at the end of May-June roll on Wednesday. Mars sour traded at a premium of $10.80, up 95 cents from end-of-day assessments Wednesday. As summer driving season neared, U.S. inventories of gasoline and diesel declined nationally and on the Gulf Coast, the nation's largest refining complex, government data showed on Wednesday. Crude stocks increased, but run rates on the Gulf Coast ticked stronger, suggesting demand is rising. Buyers outweighed sellers in early market action on Thursday, traders said. "It seems the big players have been more on the buy side this morning," a trader said. The transatlantic spread oscillated wider to about $15.15 in favor of North Sea Brent, up from $15 at settlement on Wednesday, which tends to support grades. On futures markets at about 10:45 a.m. CDT (1545 GMT), June WTI was selling around $104.60 a barrel, up 50 cents. June Brent was trading at $119.75, up about 60 cents. Analysts said futures trading was choppy, supported by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to low interest rates but concerned about U.S. jobless claims and Iran nuclear tensions.