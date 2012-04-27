US Cash Crude-Differentials mixed in quiet trade

* LLS for June trades at $16.65 over, up 5 cents
* Mars sour sells for $10.45 over WTI, off 40 cents
* Midland grades back below $5 under WTI
* First full delivery month after Seaway begins slowly
HOUSTON, April 27 Premiums for U.S. Gulf Coast
cash crudes were mixed in quiet trade Friday, while Midland
grades weakened as the market tried to establish direction in
preparation for Seaway pipeline reversal.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $16.65 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, 5 cents stronger than on
Thursday.
Mars sour traded at a premium of $10.45, weaker by 40
cents than the previous day's session.
"Refiners aren't really buying yet. The trading houses
usually jump in and try to position themselves early, but not
this week," a trader said.
Seaway, which historically carried crude from the Gulf Coast
to the Midwest, is scheduled to start flowing the opposite way
in mid-May, possibly weighing on grades as the year progresses.
Midland cash crudes were off sharply, with WTI at Midland selling for $5.25 under WTI, down $1.80, and West Texas
Sour trading at minus $5.90, down 40 cents.
"People are trying to figure out what to do about Midland
grades," an analyst said. Initial flows will be 150,000 barrels
per day, not enough to move Midland grades, he added.
The transatlantic spread was volatile, bouncing
between $14.89 and $15.59 in favor of Brent. It hovered around
$15 at midday. It settled Thursday at $15.37.
On the futures markets just after noon CDT (1700 GMT), June
WTI was down about 30 cents at about $104.25 a barrel.
June Brent was off about 60 cents at about $119.30.
Analysts cited disappointing U.S. first-quarter economic
growth offset by hopes the Federal Reserve will ease credit
further to provide a lift.