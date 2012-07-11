版本:
U.S. cash crude-diffs firm as arb widens

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials firmed on Wednesday as the transatlantic crude
spread widened and after U.S. government data showed U.S.
refiners boosted their processing capacity last week.
    Mars sour firmed by 55 cents from Tuesday to trade
for $10.70 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate . Light
Louisiana Sweet traded for $14.60 above WTI, up by around
90 cents a barrel from Tuesday trading levels. 
    West Texas Intermediate at Midland was slightly
weaker, trading for $1.40 a barrel below WTI, down from -$1.25
on Tuesday. 
    The trans-Atlantic crude spread widened to as much as $14.84
in favor of Brent during Wednesday trading, up from a
high of $14.32 on Tuesday. 
    Brent outpaced U.S. crude futures, supported by news
that the combined daily loading volume of the four benchmark
North Sea crude oil streams was expected to fall to a record low
in August based on Reuters calculations, traders said.
 
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration, in data released
on Wednesday, said that U.S. crude stocks fell by more than
expected last week, although oil product stocks were up more
than expected. U.S. refining rates at 92.7 percent of capacity
last week were the highest since 2007. 
    Oil futures rose sharply, with U.S. crude settling up
$1.90 per barrel and Brent rising $2.26 to settle at $100.23 per
barrel.

