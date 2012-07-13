U.S. cash crudes firm on spread blow-out

NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. cash crude grade differentials firmed for a third straight day on Friday as the transatlantic crude spread widened on concern for tightening oil supplies from the North Sea. Mars sour firmed by $1.35 to trade for as much as $12.85 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate . Light Louisiana Sweet traded for $16.65 above WTI, up by as much as $1.15 a barrel from Thursday's levels. West Texas Intermediate at Midland also firmed, by 30 cents to trade for $1.10 a barrel below WTI. The trans-Atlantic crude spread widened to as much as $16.04 in favor of Brent during Friday trading, up from a high of $15.40 on Thursday. Brent outperformed U.S. crude futures, on news of production snags that could affect supplies from the North Sea. August loadings of North Sea Forties crude may be delayed following production problems at the Buzzard oil field, which feeds into the Forties stream. Brent oil futures rose by $1.33 to settle at $102.40 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled up $1.02 to $87.10 per barrel.