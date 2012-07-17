版本:
U.S. Gulf cash crudes soften, mid-Continent grades firm

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on Tuesday as the tighter arb pushed
down waterborne Gulf barrels and mid-Continent grades showed
strength.
    Mars sour changed hands at $13.75 a barrel over West
Texas Intermediate, steady with Monday's level.  
    Light Louisiana Sweet traded as high as $18.00 a
barrel, down 10 cents from Monday's high but well within range.
Most trading action from the Gulf physical light sweet benchmark
crude was for September, in a range of $15.30 to $16.25 a
barrel.
    In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying.  
    West Texas Intermediate at Midland added 15 cents to
trade at 75 cents under WTI while West Texas Sour traded
at $3.00 under WTI, up 50 cents from Monday.   
    The trans-Atlantic crude spread settled at
$14.46 on Monday compared with Monday's settle of $15.12 in
favor of Brent.   
    U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a
new fiscal stimulus. .     
  Brent front-month September crude rose 63 cents, or
0.61 percent, to settle at $104 a barrel, having traded from
$102.77 to $104.75.  
   U.S. August crude rose 79 cents, or 0.89 percent, to
settle at $89.22 a barrel, having traded from $87.41 to $89.46.

