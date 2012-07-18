U.S. Gulf cash crudes slip; Midcontinent crudes stronger

NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials diverged further for a second consecutive day as
the waterborne Gulf Coast crudes fell and Mid-continent crudes
strengthened.
On Monday, both Louisiana Light Sweet and Heavy
Louisiana Sweet traded above the transatlantic spread,
supported by heavy trading by large players, sources said.
Differentials fell back once these traders left the market,
pushing down LLS by $1.35 a barrel to trade at $16.65 a barrel
over futures benchmark West Texas Intermediate.
No trade for HLS was reported to Reuters News.
Mars sour traded in a range of $10.80 and $12.25 a
barrel over WTI, down from Tuesday's high of $13.75 a barrel.
In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland added 5 cents to
trade at 70 cents under WTI, while West Texas Sour traded
at $2.55 under WTI, up 45 cents from Tuesday.
The trans-Atlantic crude spread settled at
$14.99 a barrel in favor of Brent on Wednesday compared with
Monday's settle of $14.46 in favor of Brent.
U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a
new fiscal stimulus. .
Brent front-month September crude rose $1.44 to
$105.44 a barrel.
U.S. August crude rose 74 cents to $89.96 a barrel
for a sixth session on Wednesday, reaching a seven-week peak as
violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical
fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed
the risk of a double-dip recession.