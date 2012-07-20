版本:
U.S. cash crudes mixed as trade looks to September

NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on Friday as traders balanced their
books on expiry day of the August crude contract. 
    The NYMEX futures West Texas Intermediate for August
expired down on Friday.  The first three days of next week will
begin the roll period where traders have a chance to finish
their buying and selling for August. 
    Starting the week around $18 a barrel over WTI, U.S. Gulf
crude benchmark Louisiana Light Sweet traded at a low of
$15.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Friday,
down 10 cents from Thursday's high of $16.00 but above
Thursday's low of $15.50, as reported to Reuters.  
    Mars sour traded between $9.10 and $10.25 a barrel
over WTI, down from Wednesday's high of $12.25 a barrel over
WTI. 
    Mars September barrels changed hands at $10.15, down from te
$10.85 boxed deal seen on Thursday.  
    West Texas Intermediate at Midland dropped 10 cents
to trade at 75 cents under WTI, while West Texas Sour 
traded at $2.40 under WTI, down 10 cents from Thursday's high.  
    The trans-Atlantic crude spread settled at
$15.00 a barrel in fravor of Brent on Thursday compared with
Thursday's settle of $14.99 in favor of Brent.   
    Oil prices fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven
straight higher settlements, as the euro zone debt crisis
brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the
dollar.  
   Brent and U.S. crude futures posted weekly gains of more than
4 percent, both contracts having touched eight-week peaks on
Thursday.

