U.S. cash crudes mostly firm during roll trade

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. cash crude grade differentials mostly firmed on Tuesday during the second day of monthly roll trade, with Light Louisiana Sweet gaining most. The new U.S. front-month futures contract, for September, rose modestly by 36 cents a barrel to settle at $88.50 on Tuesday following a sharp fall on Monday. The Transatlantic spread -- the difference in price between Brent and WTI futures -- was little changed at near $15 per barrel in favor of Brent. Oil futures rose on positive Chinese manufacturing data for July, despite lingering concerns about European economic weakness. Through Wednesday, U.S. cash crude traders have a chance to finish their buying and selling for August cash crudes. The roll period is typically marked by thin trade. Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $17.10 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday, up $1.10 a barrel from Monday. West Texas Sour traded for $3.55 a barrel below WTI, up from $3.90 a barrel below WTI on Monday. Mars sour blend traded as much as $9.60 a barrel over WTI, up from as much as $9.50 per barrel over WTI on Monday. Thunder Horse was slightly weaker, trading for $11.75 above WTI, down from $12.00 above WTI on Monday.