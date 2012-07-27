版本:
U.S. cash crudes firm as arb widens, Mars rises most

NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials firmed on Friday as the transatlantic spread
widened, with heavy sour Mars firming sharply.
    U.S. front-month futures, for September, gained 74 cents to
settle at $90.13 per barrel, while European Brent rose
$1.21 a barrel to settle at $106.47. 
    Brent's sharper rise widened the transatlantic crude spread
to $16.37 a barrel, up from $15.87 on Thursday. 
    Louisiana Light Sweet for September traded at as much
as $17.10 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on
Thursday, up 50 cents a barrel from Thursday. 
    Mars sour blend for September traded by as much as
$12.20 a barrel over WTI, up $1.15 a barrel from its highest
trade on Thursday. 
    WTI at Midland traded for 70 cents a barrel below
WTI, up 20 cents from Thursday.

