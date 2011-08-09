版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 10日 星期三 05:21 BJT

U.S. cash crudes - Mars sells within $3 of LLS

 * Gulf Coast sweet-sour differential at $3
 * Valero Memphis refinery down, prompting LLS dumping
 * Outage comes atop Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales
 * Mars already stronger as outright prices have risen
 * Refiners seek cheaper crudes to maintain margins
 HOUSTON, Aug 9 Mars sour MRS- sold for $3 a
barrel less than Light Louisiana Sweet on Tuesday as an outage
at Valero's Memphis refinery added drag to Strategic Petroleum
Reserve sales of sweet.
 The spread between LLS and Mars more typically is in the $5
to $7 range, but cheaper Mars already was strong against LLS
due to refiners' needs to control costs.
 (Graphic of LLS vs Mars: link.reuters.com/vah23s )
 Valero (VLO.N) said on Monday units at its
180,000-barrels-per-day Memphis refinery were down due to a
fire on Friday, with no estimate of restart. The refinery uses
LLS. [ID: nWNAB7032]
 LLS dealt for $23 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate
CLc1 early on Tuesday, unchanged from the end of the previous
day. Traders said Valero was unloading LLS because of the
Memphis outage.
 Mars Sour ended the day selling for a premium of $20, also
unchanged from the previous session.
 That left Mars $3 weaker than LLS. SPR sales of light,
sweet crude from Gulf Coast caverns have contributed to the LLS
weakness, analysts have said.
 Cash crude spreads generally have tightened as oil prices
touched record highs. Refiners have been buying cheaper grades,
blending with shale oil and avoiding LLS, analysts have said.
 The LLS-Mars differential's narrowing came as many traders
were away from their desks at an industry event in Chicago and
dealing was described as "dead".
 "Once futures popped back up this morning, folks took money
off the table in a quiet cash market and are waiting for
another opportunity to reset their positions," said Carl Larry
of Blue Ocean Brokerage.
 An announcement by the Federal Reserve Open Market
Committee and the weekly American Petroleum Institute oil
inventory report goosed markets late in the day.
[ID:nN1E7781N2] [API/S]
 The FOMC left interest rates unchanged but pledged
near-zero rates for two years, lifting stock markets sharply at
the end of the day.
 The API reported big declines in crude inventories and
drops in oil products for last week, providing lift to oil
markets pending the U.S. government's inventory report on
Wednesday.
 The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R settled about 75 cents
wider in favor of Brent at $23.27 after hitting a record $23.79
in volatile trading earlier in the day. It was $22.50 at
midday.
 ICE Brent crude for September LCOU1 ended the regular
session down $1.17 at $102.57 but rose above $105 in late
trading after the stock market soared 400 points in the final
minutes.
 U.S. September crude CLU1 settled $2.01 lower at $79.30 a
barrel before moving near $82 in after-hours trading. [O/R]
 ---------------------------------------------------------
  See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
  See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
  See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
  See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
  See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
  See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
  See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
  See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
  See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
  See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
 (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Jim Marshall and Dale
Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐