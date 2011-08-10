U.S. cash crudes-Grades gain on weather fears

* Accuweather sees 3 named tropical storms on horizon

* Mars trades 45 cents higher at $20.20 over WTI

* Valero Memphis refinery down, prompting LLS dumping

NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. crude grades were higher on Wednesday as the transatlantic stayed wide, imports fell and weather forecasters were planning for stormy weather in the coming week.

The spread between Brent/WTI moved out to record territory, which is generally supportive for U.S. crude prices.

"WTI is lower, foreign grades are more expensive and possible weather is anticipated in the upcoming weeks," said one Gulf Coast crude oil trader.

Private forecaster AccuWeather.com on Wednesday said the tropical Atlantic will "give birth to several systems over the next couple of weeks," as the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season churns ahead.

The forecaster said it was "possible that we will plow through at least three named systems by Aug. 25, Franklin, Gert and Harvey." [ID:nN1E7790WI]

Trade was thin with Mars sour MRS- trading 45 cents higher at $20.20 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, about $3 a barrel less than Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-.

Valero's 195,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Memphis, Tennessee, shut down last week after a fire in a crude unit. It is down for an undetermined amount time. The refinery processes LLS.

The spread between LLS and Mars more typically is in the $5 to $7 range, but cheaper Mars already was strong against LLS due to refiners' needs to control costs.

(Graphic of LLS vs Mars at link.reuters.com/nam23s)

LLS was pegged at $23 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, unchanged from Tuesday.

Cash crude spreads generally have tightened as oil prices touched record highs. Refiners have been buying cheaper grades, blending with shale oil and avoiding LLS, analysts have said.

U.S. government inventory data released on Wednesday showed that Gulf Coast refinery runs rose 1.6 percent to 90.1 percent for the week ended Aug. 5.

Both imports and stocks fell in the region. Imports priced off more expensive Brent crude fell 518,000 barrels, helping inventories to fall 3.3 million barrels to 174.6 million.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R was at $23.75 at midday on Wednesday, after hitting a record of $26.08 late Tuesday, the widest spread on record.

ICE Brent crude for September LCOU1 was trading up $2.35 at $104.93 a barrel.

U.S. September crude CLU1 gained $1.93 to $81.23 a barrel at midday. [O/R]

(Reporting by Janet McGurty; additional reporting by Eileen Moustakis in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)