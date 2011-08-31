U.S. Cash Crude- Sweet grades surge on strong demand

* LLS sells for $26.40, up 90 cents from end of Tuesday

* HLS changes hands at record $29.50 over WTI

* Mars deals for premium of $24.40, stronger by 80 cents

* Transatlantic spread wider, SPR sales near end

* Valero Memphis restart boosts LLS, widens LLS-Mars

HOUSTON, Aug 31 U.S. cash crudes gained Wednesday as Light Louisiana Sweet widened past the transatlantic spread and Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold for a record premium.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $26.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 90 cents, regaining its usual edge over the WTI-Brent spread, which remained below $26. CL-LCO1=R

Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold for a record $29.50 a barrel over WTI, as sweets surged on high demand for the better grades as Strategic Petroleum Reserve sales deliveries near an end.

"Domestic sweets are in high demand," a trader said, noting LLS' premium had been smaller than the transatlantic spread since about June.

LLS spread over Mars also widened back to $2. Mars historically has traded at about a $5 discount to LLS, but SPR sales and an outage at Valero's (VLO.N) sweet-dependent Memphis refinery had squeezed the discount to nearly nothing in recent weeks.

On futures markets at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1540 GMT), October WTI was trading for about $88.75, down 14 cents, and October Brent was selling for about $114.43, up 41 cents.

Futures market analysts said trade was choppy due to mixed signals from factory orders and durable goods reports and government oil inventory data. [O/R] --------------------------------------------------------

