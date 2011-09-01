U.S. Cash Crude-Sweet prices hold premium over Brent

* Mars rises 50 cents to $25.20
* LLS sells for $26.75 over, up 15 cents from Wednesday
* Transatlantic spread widens
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Sweet grades held their
premiums in relation to North Sea Brent on Thursday as a
tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has companies
shutting in production.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $26.75 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate CLc1, up 15 cents, holding onto its
price advantage over North Sea Brent LCOc1 which was trading
53 cents lower at $114.32 a barrel.
LLS has sold more cheaply than Brent regularly since June.
(Graphic of LLS and HLS vs Brent:
here)
LLS fell to a discount to Brent in recent weeks because
light, sweet crude on the Gulf Coast was plentiful due to SPR
sales and a refinery outage while Brent was tight due to supply
issues. LLS usually sells $1 or $2 stronger than Brent.
Mars MRS- traded at $25.20, 50 cents higher as oil and
gas producers begin to shut down production ahead of a tropical
disturbance in the U.S. Gulf Coast, which shut in 5.7 percent
of the oil supply from the region. [ID:nN1E7800WZ].
On futures markets, October WTI was trading up 33 cents at
$89.14. The WTI/Brent spread was $25.26, out from Wednesday's
$24.70 a barrel. [O/R]
