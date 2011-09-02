U.S. Cash Crude-LLS, Mars spread narrows

* Mars rises 10 cents to $25.30

* LLS falls $1.15 to trade at $25.75

* Transatlantic spread widens by about $1

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The spread between Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- and Mars Sour MRS- narrowed on Friday as oil companies shut production ahead of the tropical depression hanging over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.

Tropical depression 13, which could become Tropical Storm Lee later on Friday, has already prompted oil and gas producers to shut down platforms and evacuate workers. [ID:nN1E7810KA].

As of Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said about 5.7 percent of Gulf oil production and 2.4 percent of Gulf gas production, had been shut in due to the storm. [ID:nN1E7810TM]

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $26.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down $1.15 but prices held over North Sea Brent LCOc1 which was trading 82 cents lower at $113.47 a barrel.

LLS has sold more cheaply than Brent regularly since June.

Mars MRS- traded at $25.30, 10 cents higher as platforms in the Gulf are evacuated.

(Graphic of LLS vs Mars spread: here)

On futures markets, October WTI was trading down $1.88 at $87.07. The WTI/Brent spread was $26.24, out from Thursday's $25.26 barrel. [O/R]

