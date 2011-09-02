U.S. Cash Crude-LLS, Mars spread narrows

* Mars rises 10 cents to $25.30
* LLS falls $1.15 to trade at $25.75
* Transatlantic spread widens by about $1
NEW YORK, Sept 2 The spread between Light
Louisiana Sweet LLS- and Mars Sour MRS- narrowed on Friday
as oil companies shut production ahead of the tropical
depression hanging over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday.
Tropical depression 13, which could become Tropical Storm
Lee later on Friday, has already prompted oil and gas producers
to shut down platforms and evacuate workers. [ID:nN1E7810KA].
As of Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
said about 5.7 percent of Gulf oil production and 2.4 percent
of Gulf gas production, had been shut in due to the storm.
[ID:nN1E7810TM]
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $26.75 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down $1.15 but prices held over
North Sea Brent LCOc1 which was trading 82 cents lower at
$113.47 a barrel.
LLS has sold more cheaply than Brent regularly since June.
Mars MRS- traded at $25.30, 10 cents higher as platforms
in the Gulf are evacuated.
(Graphic of LLS vs Mars spread:
here)
On futures markets, October WTI was trading down $1.88 at
$87.07. The WTI/Brent spread was $26.24, out from Thursday's
$25.26 barrel. [O/R]
