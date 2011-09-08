U.S. Cash Crude - Transatlantic spread drags grades lower

* LLS sells late for $28.65 over WTI, down 55 cents
* Mars sour finishes at $27, off 85 cents from Wednesday
* WTI-Brent pulls back to $25.50 from $26.46
* Lee impact lingers as traders eye Nate
* ANS sells twice - for $28.60 and calendar month average
HOUSTON, Sept 8 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold late Thursday for $28.65 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate CLc1, following a roller-coaster ride for grades
that ended with a sharply narrower transatlantic spread.
The LLS sale was 55 cents weaker than Wednesday and 85
cents under the strongest LLS deal Thursday. Mars sour MRS-
finished the day dealing for a premium of $27, off 85 cents
from the previous session.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed sharply late
in the day, hitting $25.50 in favor of Brent at settlement from
$26.46 at the finish Wednesday. Cash differentials, which had
been ignoring a slowly narrowing spread, finally took the
hint.
Storm threats to production slowed the drop in
differentials. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management reported
15 percent of oil production still shut Thursday, four days
after Tropical Storm Lee went ashore in Louisiana.
Before full output could be restored, companies were facing
the threat of Tropical Storm Nate in the Bay of Campeche. BP
Plc (BP.L) and Apache Corp (APA.N) said they were evacuating
non-essential personnel from the Gulf. Other companies said
they were monitoring the storm. [ID:nN1E7870Z1]
The U.S. government on Thursday reported a sharp decline in
crude oil inventories and small builds in gasoline and
distillate supplies. [EIA/S]. But analysts said the crude drop
probably reflected impacts of Hurricane Irene and Tropical
Storm Lee.
Alaska North Slope crude oil ASW- sold twice on Thursday.
One deal called for October delivery at a premium of $28.60, up
$1.50 from the last deal Sept. 2. The second deal was for
November at a calendar month average price to be set later.
Analysts said the CMA deal was a reaction to recent price
volatility, which has lifted ANS to record premiums. They also
cited the fact that winter is coming and production will
increase, putting pressure on prices.
On futures markets, ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell
$1.25 to settle at $1.25. On the New York Mercantile Exchange,
October crude CLV1 fell 29 cents to $89.05 a barrel. [O/R]
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)