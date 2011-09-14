U.S. Cash Crude - Grades little changed as Brent spread widens

* LLS sells for $24.50 over WTI, down 25 cents
* WTS trades at -70 cents, up 5 cents from Tues.
* WTI-Brent widens slightly to $22.76
* EIA data shows large 6.7 mln bbl crude draw last week
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. cash crudes traded
little changed on Wednesday as the Transatlantic spread
expanded slightly in morning trade, and after U.S. government
data showed that crude stocks fell by a sharp 6.7 million
barrels last week.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $24.50 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down from +$24.75 a barrel on
Tuesday. West Texas Sour WTS- sold for 70 cents a barrel
under WTI, after trading for -75 cents on Tuesday.
Mars sour MRS- was being talked at up to $22 a barrel
over WTI, in close range with Wednesday's bargaining.
The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R widened slightly
during morning trading, hitting $22.88 in favor of Brent at
11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), up from $21.90 in earlier trade. The
spread remained within range of Tuesday's levels, when it
vacillated between +$21.40 and +$24.29.
Brent for October delivery is set to expire on Thursday,
and the spread between November Brent and WTI is trading at a
more narrow $20 a barrel. CL-LCO2=R
U.S. commercial crude stocks fell by the most this year
last week, dipping 6.7 million barrels in the week to Sept 9,
according to the Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]
Analysts attributed much of the fall to the passage of
Tropical Storm Lee in the Gulf of Mexico last week, which shut
in production as well as temporarily limiting some imports.
On futures markets by late morning in New York, ICE Brent
October crude LCOV1 fell 34 cents to $111.55. On the New York
Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.41 to $88.80
a barrel. [O/R]
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by David Gregorio)