U.S. Cash Crude - Grades little changed as Brent spread widens

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. cash crudes traded little changed on Wednesday as the Transatlantic spread expanded slightly in morning trade, and after U.S. government data showed that crude stocks fell by a sharp 6.7 million barrels last week.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $24.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, down from +$24.75 a barrel on Tuesday. West Texas Sour WTS- sold for 70 cents a barrel under WTI, after trading for -75 cents on Tuesday.

Mars sour MRS- was being talked at up to $22 a barrel over WTI, in close range with Wednesday's bargaining.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R widened slightly during morning trading, hitting $22.88 in favor of Brent at 11:20 a.m. EDT (1520 GMT), up from $21.90 in earlier trade. The spread remained within range of Tuesday's levels, when it vacillated between +$21.40 and +$24.29.

Brent for October delivery is set to expire on Thursday, and the spread between November Brent and WTI is trading at a more narrow $20 a barrel. CL-LCO2=R

U.S. commercial crude stocks fell by the most this year last week, dipping 6.7 million barrels in the week to Sept 9, according to the Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

Analysts attributed much of the fall to the passage of Tropical Storm Lee in the Gulf of Mexico last week, which shut in production as well as temporarily limiting some imports.

On futures markets by late morning in New York, ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 fell 34 cents to $111.55. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 fell $1.41 to $88.80 a barrel. [O/R]

