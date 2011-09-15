版本:
U.S. Cash Crude - Grades jump as transatlantic spread grows

 * Mars gains $3 to trade at $25.00 over WTI
 * LLS sells for $27.00 over WTI, up $2.50
 * WTI-Brent widens over $2 to $25.48
 NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. cash crudes jumped
higher on Thursday in line with a widening transatlantic
arbitrage as good economic news from Europe pushed expiring
Brent higher more quickly than West Texas Intermediate.
 Brent crude jumped more than 2 percent after major central
banks moved to boost European bank funding and regional leaders
offered strong support for Greece.
 "I think there is a lot of froth in the markets ahead of
the EU currency intervention. That's helping push the U.S.
dollar lower and oil prices are adjusting higher," said Carl
Larry, director of energy derivatives and research at Blue
Ocean Brokerage in New York.
 Mars Sour MRS- added $3 to trade at $25.00 over West
Texas Intermediate CLc1.
 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded $2.50 higher at $27.00
a barrel as the spread for Brent/WTI arbitrage CL-LCO1=R
pushed out by $2.64 a barrel to $25.48 a barrel in favor of
Brent.
 "The grade numbers represent what looks like a runaway
Brent vs WTI market so far," said John Troland, independent oil
consultant based in Houston.
 Brent for October delivery is set to expire on Thursday,
and the spread between November Brent and WTI was at $22.32 a
barrel from $20 a barrel seen Wednesday. CL-LCO2=R
 U.S. commercial crude stocks fell by the most this year
last week, dipping 6.7 million barrels, according to the Energy
Information Administration. [EIA/S]
 Analysts attributed much of the fall to the passage of
Tropical Storm Lee in the Gulf of Mexico last week, which shut
in production as well as temporarily limiting some imports.
 On futures markets by late morning, ICE Brent October crude
LCOV1 gained $2.52 to $114.92. On the New York Mercantile
Exchange, October crude CLV1 gained 83 cents to $89.74 a
barrel. [O/R]
-----------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts 
-----------------------------------------------------------
 (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)

