U.S. Cash Crude - Grades weaker as arb zigzags

* LLS sells down to $28.25 over WTI, weaker by 65 cents

* Mars deals for $26.50, off 50 cents from Thursday

* WTI-Brent gyrates before ending at $25.55, 5 cents wider

* Risk from Nate fades, Lee impact lingers

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Mars Sour MRS- slipped 50 cents on Friday to $26.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate CLc1, continuing Thursday's late-day price slide as the transatlantic arb bounced in and out.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold as low as plus $28.25, off 65 cents.

"Pricing is still higher than Brent. So there might be some pressure from foreign cargoes," a crude oil trader said, adding that Saudi Arabia's official selling price was a bit weaker for next month.

Three prompt cargoes of Russian Urals were seen headed for the United States, European traders said.

The North Sea's Oseberg crude oil stream is expected to load about 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, up from 160,000 bpd planned in September, a trade source said.

The October program lists 5.4 million barrels, the source said, up from 4.8 million barrels in September. [ID:nL9E7ID00D]

The premium North Sea benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 holds over U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R bounced as low as $25.08 before ending at $25.55, from $25.50 at settlement on Thursday.

The wider the arb, the higher the price of Gulf of Mexico crude oil grades that are priced against Brent.

"The arb has come in the last two days. I think the Greek financial situation is impacting that," a crude oil trader said.

A debt swap meant to help Greece avoid default and win time to repair its finances hung in the balance, with expectations of take-up by private creditors slipping. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]

"Brent is not gaining much versus WTI. And it looks like folks who had been paying higher premiums have dropped their bids," said John Troland, a Houston-based independent oil consultant.

(Click here for graphic on WTI/Brent spread:

The risk to U.S. Gulf production from Tropical Storm Nate faded as the National Hurricane Center predicted the storm would end up in Mexico.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management reported 6.2 percent of Gulf oil production still out on Friday due to long-gone Tropical Storm Lee.

On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1 settled $1.78 lower at $112.77. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI ended regular trading $1.81 lower at $87.24. Futures market analysts cited economic fears and a strengthening dollar. [O/R]

-----------------------------------------------------------

See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)

See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins

See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread

See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread

See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent

See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates

See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials

See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices

See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty and Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)