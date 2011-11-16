U.S. Cash Crude - Grades down as WTI surges on pipe news

* LLS sells for $10.50 over WTI, weaker by $3.50
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, Nov 16 - U.S. cash crude
differentials weakened $3 or more as West Texas Intermediate
strengthened against Brent amid news pipelines plan to expand
to the Gulf Coast.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $10.50 a barrel over
WTI CLc1, down $3.50 since the end of Tuesday's session. Mars
sour MRS- dealt for $7 over, off $3.
The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed below $10 in
favor of Brent as news broke that Canadian pipeline companies
are racing to build links from the Midcontinent to the Gulf
Coast.
Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said it is buying and plans to
reverse ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) Seaway Pipeline. TransCanada
(TRP.TO) said it could build a parallel Gulf Coast link despite
delays in U.S. approval of its Keystone XL pipeline.
The news boosted WTI along with optimistic inflation news
and the U.S. Energy Information's weekly inventory report
showing crude oil stocks declined [EIA/S].
"What the pipeline news did was it spurred a massive
liquidation in the Brent-TI that had been happening anyway,"
said trading consultant John Troland, noting recent futures
market moves away from Brent into WTI.
Added Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks: "It's not that refining
margins will suddenly become very profitable on the Gulf, but
it levels the playing field. We will start to see margins
smooth out across the middle of the country," Larrry said.
Because of limited pipeline capacity between the Cushing,
Oklahoma, New York Mercantile Exchange delivery point and the
Gulf Coast, WTI has been selling at huge discounts to Brent.
And Gulf Coast cash crudes that compete with imports priced
against Brent were selling at huge premiums to WTI. LLS stood
$19 over WTI a week ago, Mars $15 over.
On futures markets at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT), December WTI
CLZ1 was up $2.15 to $101.53 a barrel. January Brent LCOF2
was down 70 cents at $111.48. The arb stood at $9.95.
Futures market analysts cited the pipeline news and markets
data. [O/R]
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)