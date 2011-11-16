U.S. Cash Crude - Grades down as WTI surges on pipe news

* LLS sells for $10.50 over WTI, weaker by $3.50

* Mars deals for $7 premium, off by $3

* WTI-Brent spread narrows below $10 after pipeline news

* U.S. crude inventories down, government says

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Nov 16 - U.S. cash crude differentials weakened $3 or more as West Texas Intermediate strengthened against Brent amid news pipelines plan to expand to the Gulf Coast.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $10.50 a barrel over WTI CLc1, down $3.50 since the end of Tuesday's session. Mars sour MRS- dealt for $7 over, off $3.

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed below $10 in favor of Brent as news broke that Canadian pipeline companies are racing to build links from the Midcontinent to the Gulf Coast.

Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said it is buying and plans to reverse ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) Seaway Pipeline. TransCanada (TRP.TO) said it could build a parallel Gulf Coast link despite delays in U.S. approval of its Keystone XL pipeline. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]

The news boosted WTI along with optimistic inflation news and the U.S. Energy Information's weekly inventory report showing crude oil stocks declined [EIA/S].

"What the pipeline news did was it spurred a massive liquidation in the Brent-TI that had been happening anyway," said trading consultant John Troland, noting recent futures market moves away from Brent into WTI.

Added Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks: "It's not that refining margins will suddenly become very profitable on the Gulf, but it levels the playing field. We will start to see margins smooth out across the middle of the country," Larrry said.

Because of limited pipeline capacity between the Cushing, Oklahoma, New York Mercantile Exchange delivery point and the Gulf Coast, WTI has been selling at huge discounts to Brent.

And Gulf Coast cash crudes that compete with imports priced against Brent were selling at huge premiums to WTI. LLS stood $19 over WTI a week ago, Mars $15 over.

On futures markets at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT), December WTI CLZ1 was up $2.15 to $101.53 a barrel. January Brent LCOF2 was down 70 cents at $111.48. The arb stood at $9.95.

Futures market analysts cited the pipeline news and markets data. [O/R]

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)