U.S. Cash Crude - Grades slide further near WTI expiry

* LLS sells $10.60 over WTI, off $1.10
* Mars bid-asks $6.50/$7, weaker than Wednesday levels
* December WTI expires Friday, January gains more on Brent
HOUSTON, Nov 17 U.S. cash crude premiums slid
further on Thursday as December West Texas Intermediate neared
expiry and kept gaining on Brent.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $10.60 a barrel over
WTI CLc1, off $1.10 from the end of trading on Wednesday.
Mars sour MRS- bid-asked $6.50 against $7. It bargained $7.25
bid against $7.75 offered late on Wednesday.
There were forward deals even weaker in the wake of news
that a major pipeline from the Gulf Coast to Cushing, Oklahoma
will be reversed to ease the Midcontinent glut of WTI.
First-quarter 2012 Mars sold for $6 over, down 10 cents.
Second-quarter 2012 Mars dealt for a premium of $5.10.
The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R hovered around $8.80 in
favor of Brent, about 50 cents narrower than at settlement on
Wednesday.
The front-month WTI spread CL-1=R, on the eve of December
WTI expiry on Friday, hovered around minus 5 cents after being
positive in recent days.
Just after 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), WTI CLZ1 was down a
little over $2 at around $100.40 a barrel. January Brent
LCOF2 stood at about $109.30, off about $2.50.
Futures analysts cited euro zone debt woes. [O/R]
WTI surged on Wednesday after Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said it
is buying ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) share of Seaway Pipeline and,
with partner Enterprise Products (EPD.N), plans to reverse it.
TransCanada (TRP.TO) said it could build a parallel Gulf Coast
link despite delays in U.S. approval of its Keystone XL
pipeline. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]
-------------------------------------------------------
See [CRU/TU] for recent cash crude deals)
See <REF/MARGIN1> for Reuters' generic refining margins
See CL-1=R for the WTI front/second month spread
See CL-LCO1=R for front month WTI/Brent futures spread
See BFO- for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent
See <0#FRT-> for Reuters assessed tanker rates
See BRNV for assessed domestic crude differentials
See PPGR for outright U.S. cash crude prices
See [REF/US] for a list of U.S. refinery outages
See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
-----------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)