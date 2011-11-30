U.S. Cash Crude - Premiums slip on narrower spreads

* LLS sells $11.65 over WTI, 95 cents weaker than Monday
* Mars bid-asks $7.80 against $8.25, off 35 cents
* WTI-Brent spread narrows, WTI front-month unchanged
HOUSTON, Nov 29 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on
Wednesday as spreads narrowed.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $11.65 a barrel over West Texas
Intermediate , 95 cents weaker than late Monday. For Mars sour , buyers bid $7.80 while sellers held out for $8.25, weaker than the
$8.60 deal done late the previous session.
"It's the arb," a trader said, referring to the transatlantic WTI-Brent
spread.
About 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), the arb had narrowed to $10.26
in favor of Brent from settlement at $11.03 on Tuesday, a spread move that
usually weakens cash crude premiums.
The front-month WTI spread also narrowed a couple of cents
from 9 cents the previous session, which also would weigh on cash
differentials.
(Chart of spreads v LLS, Mars) On
futures markets about 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), January Brent was up
86 cents at $111.68 a barrel. January WTI was up $1.63 at $101.42.
Futures market analysts cited moves by central banks in China and
elsewhere to support the world economy.
