U.S. Cash Crude - WTI-Brent narrows, grades slip

* LLS sells $11.25 over WTI, $1.35 weaker than Tuesday

* Mars sells $7.60, down 90 cents

* WTI-Brent spread narrows, WTI front-month unchanged

HOUSTON, Nov 30 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Wednesday as spreads narrowed.

Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $11.25 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate , $1.35 weaker than late Tuesday.

Mars sour dealt for a premium of $7.80, down 80 cents from the previous day's session.

"It's the arb," a trader said, referring to the transatlantic WTI-Brent spread.

On futures markets, the arb narrowed to $10.16 in favor of Brent from settlement at $11.03 on Tuesday. Cash crude premiums usually weaken when WTI gains on Brent.

The front-month WTI spread ended 1 cent wider at 10 cents in favor of February WTI , which tends to support differentials but was too small a move to matter.

"I don't consider the TI spread doing much until it moves at least a nickel," said trading consultant John Troland.

On futures markets, January Brent ended down 30 cents at $110.52 after surging past $112 earlier in the day. January WTI settled up 57 cents at $100.36.

Futures analysts cited bigger U.S. crude inventories and growing Libyan crude output for the Brent drop and said U.S. crude rose on a move by central banks to boost the economy.

