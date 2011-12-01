U.S. Cash Crude - WTI-Brent narrows, premiums slide

* LLS sells $10.85 over WTI, 40 cts weaker than Wednesday
* Mars sells for premium of $6.70, down 90 cents
* WTI-Brent spread narrows, WTI front-month widens
* Market digests government report of crude stocks surge
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, Dec 1 U.S. cash crude differentials
weakened on Thursday as the transatlantic spread narrowed and
refiners digested the government's report of an inventory
surge.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $10.85 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate , 40 cents weaker than late
Wednesday.
Mars sour dealt for a premium of $6.70, down 90
cents from the previous day's session.
The combination of weakening in differentials and a drop in
oil futures cut outright prices for cash crudes, an apparent
response to U.S. inventory growth.
On futures markets, the WTI-Brent transatlantic spread narrowed to $8.79 in favor of Brent from settlement
at $10.16 on Wednesday as overseas economic news darkened.
The front-month WTI spread widened to 13 cents in
favor of the second-month contract from 10 cents at settlement
Wednesday.
The WTI-Brent spread move in favor of WTI tended to depress
cash crudes, which compete with imports priced against Brent.
The U.S. Energyfor U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts
