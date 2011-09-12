US Cash Crude - Grades soften as margins fall

* LLS drops $1.25 to $27.60 over WTI

* Mars sheds $1.80 to trade at $25.00

* WTI-Brent range widens: Brent falls, WTI gains

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Crude oil differentials slipped across the board as refinery profits fell everywhere except in the Midwest where the weak West Texas Intermediate CLc1 prices kept margins better than expected.

"The diffs are weakening as the reduction in margins, coupled with fall seasonal maintenance, reduces the ranks of crude oil bidders -- and producers have to compete with outlets for Gulf Coast crudes, especially those with less desirable qualities," said Carl Holland of Energy Trading Solutions.

Refinery profit margins in the Midwest are averaging $34.70 a barrel, according to Credit Suisse, as landlocked WTI is held to a trickle to Gulf Coast and the nation's largest concentration of refinery capacity, giving Midcon refiners a price advantage.

Gulf Coast or Padd III margins based on Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- are averaging $11.90 a barrel, Credit Suisse says.

"Cracks under downward pressure at the wet barrel level, so refiners in the likes of PADD III are thinking about run cuts, but not yet firm no doubt," said Holland.

"Traders are running from shadows and afraid to commit because of the many non-oil factors that can influence their books.... The volatility has many of the most experience pausing for a breath." he added.

U.S. physical crude Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- fell $1.25 to $27.60 over WTI, while Mars Sour MRS- shed $1.80 to fall to $25.00 a barrel over WTI.

Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- which has been leading the pack higher, traded down $1.50 at $30.35 over WTI.

The transatlantic spread between Brent and WTI CL-LCO1=R widened from the narrow 13-cent range seen in the morning, ending the day at $24.56 in favor of Brent. The spread traded between $23.87 and $24.56

On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1 settled down 52 cents at $112.25. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI settled up 95 cents at $88.19 a barrel.

Futures analysts said that deepening concerns over Europe's sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth were weighing on Brent prices. [O/R]

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Andrea Evans and Bob Burgdorfer)