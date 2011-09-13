版本:
US Cash Crude - Grades drops as arbs widen

 * LLS drops $2.95 to $24.75 over WTI
 * Mars sheds $3.00 to trade at $22.00
 * WTI-Brent range narrows: Brent falls, WTI gains
 NEW YORK, Sept 13 Crude oil differentials fell
as the transatlantic arb narrowed sharply, pushing down grades
across the board, as the two crude futures benchmarks move in
opposite directions.
 "The Brent/WTI players are exiting the Brent positions
versus WTI." said John Troland, an independent consultant based
in Houston.
  U.S. crude grades are closely tied to the difference in
price between the two benchmark crudes.
 U.S. physical crude Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana
Sweet LLS- fell $2.95 to $24.75 over WTI, while Mars Sour
MRS- shed $3.00 to fall to $22.00 a barrel over WTI.
 The transatlantic spread between Brent and WTI CL-LCO1=R
drew in over $2 barrel, standing at $22.18 a barrel in favor of
Brent at midday, in from $24.27 earlier in the morning.  The
spread on Monday stood at $24.56.
 On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1 traded
down 29 cents at $111.26.  On the New York Mercantile Exchange,
WTI traded up $1.36 at $89.55 a barrel.
 Futures analysts said that lower demand growth and raised
supply forecast from the International Energy Agency pushed
down Brent prices.  ]O/R]
  (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Andrea Evans, Bob
 Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)

