US Cash Crude - Grades drops as arbs widen

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Crude oil differentials fell as the transatlantic arb narrowed sharply, pushing down grades across the board, as the two crude futures benchmarks move in opposite directions.

"The Brent/WTI players are exiting the Brent positions versus WTI." said John Troland, an independent consultant based in Houston.

U.S. crude grades are closely tied to the difference in price between the two benchmark crudes.

U.S. physical crude Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- fell $2.95 to $24.75 over WTI, while Mars Sour MRS- shed $3.00 to fall to $22.00 a barrel over WTI.

The transatlantic spread between Brent and WTI CL-LCO1=R drew in over $2 barrel, standing at $22.18 a barrel in favor of Brent at midday, in from $24.27 earlier in the morning. The spread on Monday stood at $24.56.

On futures markets, ICE October Brent crude LCOV1 traded down 29 cents at $111.26. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI traded up $1.36 at $89.55 a barrel.

Futures analysts said that lower demand growth and raised supply forecast from the International Energy Agency pushed down Brent prices. ]O/R]

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Andrea Evans, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)