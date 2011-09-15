U.S. Cash Crude - Grades rise and arb gaps open

* Mars gains $2.50 to trade at $24.50 over WTI

* LLS sells for $27.75 over WTI, up $3.25

* WTI-Brent widens over $3 to $25.94

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. cash crudes sped higher on Thursday in line with a widening transatlantic arbitrage as good economic news from Europe pushed expiring Brent higher more quickly than West Texas Intermediate.

Brent crude jumped more than 2 percent after major central banks moved to boost European bank funding and regional leaders offered strong support for Greece.

"I think there is a lot of froth in the markets ahead of the EU currency intervention. That's helping push the U.S. dollar lower and oil prices are adjusting higher," said Carl Larry, director of energy derivatives and research at Blue Ocean Brokerage in New York.

Mars Sour MRS- added $2.50 to trade at $24.50 over West Texas Intermediate CLc1.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded $3.25 higher at $27.75 a barrel as the spread for Brent/WTI arbitrage CL-LCO1=R pushed out by over $3 a barrel to $25.94 a barrel in favor of Brent.

"The grade numbers represent what looks like a runaway Brent vs WTI market so far," said John Troland, independent oil consultant based in Houston.

Brent for October expired on Thursday, and the spread between November Brent and WTI was at $22.77 a barrel from $20 a barrel seen Wednesday. CL-LCO2=R

U.S. commercial crude stocks fell last week by the most this year, dipping 6.7 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

Analysts attributed much of the fall to Tropical Storm Lee in the Gulf of Mexico last week, which shut in production and temporarily limited some imports.

ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 expired $2.94 a barrel higher at $115.34 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude CLV1 settled up 49 cents at $89.40 a barrel. [O/R]

See [EIA/S] for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts ----------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)