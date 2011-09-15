U.S. Cash Crude - Grades rise and arb gaps open

* Mars gains $2.50 to trade at $24.50 over WTI
* LLS sells for $27.75 over WTI, up $3.25
* WTI-Brent widens over $3 to $25.94
NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. cash crudes sped higher
on Thursday in line with a widening transatlantic arbitrage as
good economic news from Europe pushed expiring Brent higher
more quickly than West Texas Intermediate.
Brent crude jumped more than 2 percent after major central
banks moved to boost European bank funding and regional leaders
offered strong support for Greece.
"I think there is a lot of froth in the markets ahead of
the EU currency intervention. That's helping push the U.S.
dollar lower and oil prices are adjusting higher," said Carl
Larry, director of energy derivatives and research at Blue
Ocean Brokerage in New York.
Mars Sour MRS- added $2.50 to trade at $24.50 over West
Texas Intermediate CLc1.
Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- traded $3.25 higher at $27.75
a barrel as the spread for Brent/WTI arbitrage CL-LCO1=R
pushed out by over $3 a barrel to $25.94 a barrel in favor of
Brent.
"The grade numbers represent what looks like a runaway
Brent vs WTI market so far," said John Troland, independent oil
consultant based in Houston.
Brent for October expired on Thursday, and the spread
between November Brent and WTI was at $22.77 a barrel from $20
a barrel seen Wednesday. CL-LCO2=R
U.S. commercial crude stocks fell last week by the most
this year, dipping 6.7 million barrels, according to the Energy
Information Administration. [EIA/S]
Analysts attributed much of the fall to Tropical Storm Lee
in the Gulf of Mexico last week, which shut in production and
temporarily limited some imports.
ICE Brent October crude LCOV1 expired $2.94 a barrel
higher at $115.34 a barrel. On the New York Mercantile
Exchange, October crude CLV1 settled up 49 cents at $89.40 a
barrel. [O/R]
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob
Burgdorfer)