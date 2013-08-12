Unusual trades in natgas-linked securities canceled

NEW YORK Aug 12 Unusual trades executed before the opening bell in three natural gas-related securities were canceled Monday, Nasdaq OMX said.

Nasdaq said it canceled all trades in ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Natural Gas executed at or below $97.68, VelocityShares Daily 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN trades at or below $13.17 and VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN trades at or below $9.21 between 8:45 and 8:46 a.m. EDT.

The canceled trades originally came through the Boston Stock Exchange and the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, Reuters time-and-sales data show.

The ProShares KOLD inverse ETF, recently down 6.6 percent at $97.07, at one point hit 60 cents. DGAZ, the inverse VelocityShares ETN, was recently down 10.7 percent at $$16.80 after falling to 34 cents and UGAZ, the three-times long ETN, was recently up 10.6 percent at $14.56. It hit a low of 21 cents a share.

On Thursday, data showed the three securities were more volatile than normal with KOLD's high-to-low a gaping 11 percent, DGAZ's 15.9 percent and UGAZ moving as much as 16.6 percent from its session high to its session low that day.

Of the three ETFs, UGAZ is generally the most active, trading more than 1.1 million shares daily on average over the last 50 days.