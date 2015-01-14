Breaking down Tuesday's S&P breakdown

Jan 13 U.S. stocks looked set to snap a two-day
losing streak on Tuesday as trading moved into early afternoon.
Then, in the space of an hour, all the day's gains vanished
in a spate of high-volume selling, leaving investors once again
with concerns about oil, global growth, and all of the market's
other persistent fears of late.
But what happened may have been more the product of activity
in the options market than a shift in the outlook for
fundamental drivers like profits and the economy.
The session started strong, with the S&P 500 up 1.4
percent at its peak. It faded fast, though, beginning around
1:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). When it was over stocks closed modestly
lower, with the S&P enduring its largest swing from day high to
low in three months.
Todd Salamone, analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research,
noted that heavy open interest in big "round number" contracts
on the S&P 500's tracking ETF, the world's largest
exchange-traded fund, was a likely culprit for some of the
behavior. There are more than 189,000 contracts outstanding at
the $205 level on the SPY - which corresponds to the 2,050 level
on the S&P 500.
If the index closes above that level on Friday, when options
expire, those call options are "in the money," and the
market-makers who wrote the contracts will be forced to pay
those investors who bought those contracts. Market-makers prefer
to remain neutral to avoid such losses, and would have had long
positions to hedge their risk.
But when the S&P started to cascade lower, the chances of
the S&P closing above that 2,050 level by Friday started to
diminish, allowing them to roll back their longs.
"The further out of a money the less sensitive the option
is," said Salamone.
Then, just as those hedgers were shedding long positions,
those brokerages who sold put options - or bets on a stock or
index falling further - started to see a greater likelihood of
the S&P closing below 2,000 by Friday.
With more than 354,000 put contracts outstanding at the $200
level, according to Thomson Reuters data, those market-makers
suddenly face a real danger of taking a hit if the selling
continued to worsen.
"As it gets closer to $200, more shorting activity may pick
up and accelerate that move down," Salamone said.
Evidence of that worry was seen in heavy volume and
volatility on Tuesday: S&P E-mini futures volume exceeded 2.86
million contracts Tuesday, the heaviest day of trading since
mid-October, and the S&P's 49-point range was also the widest
since October.
This activity doesn't happen in a vacuum, of course. With
investors still worried that the falling oil prices suggest
weaker-than-expected performance for the global economy, and
ongoing uncertainty about Europe, there are plenty of reasons
for investors to reduce positions in stocks.
Adam Warner, independent options analyst, said there's "so
much panic around with the oil crush," though he said the $200
level may have enough options positions to have added to the
selling.
In addition, the S&P's inability to remain above the key
50-day moving average - currently around 2,046 - may have also
contributed.
The worst-case scenario, Salamone says, is if the market
starts to see a sharp selloff below 2,000 before the end of the
week. Because those $200 puts represent the largest outstanding
position in SPY options expiring Friday, it could cause a sharp
move lower, he said.
