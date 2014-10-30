NYSE suffers brief issue with securities information processor

NEW YORK Oct 30 The New York Stock Exchange said on Thursday it had experienced a critical issue with the publishing and receiving of trades and quotes on the NYSE and NYSE MKT.

The Exchange said the problems were due to an issue with the National Market System securities information processor. Within 10 minutes of the initial notification, the exchange released a statement that said the issue had been resolved. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)