UPDATE 3-Network failure interrupts quotes, trade data for NYSE stocks

(Adds quotes on trading, updates throughout)
By Chuck Mikolajczak and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK Oct 30 The New York Stock Exchange
suffered a network hardware failure that interrupted the flow of
stock prices and quotes from its exchanges for nearly half an
hour on Thursday, the latest problem to hit data processors key
to trading.
The NYSE said the problem affected its feeds for stock and
options prices and quotes from 1:07 p.m. EDT to 1:34 p.m. EDT
(1707 GMT to 1734 GMT). After shifting from its primary data
center in Mahwah, New Jersey, to a backup data center in
Chicago, the problem was resolved.
The outage caused some trading difficulties in the cash
market and options market, with volume notably slowing in
options activity. Traders said they saw a "crossing" of prices
in certain issues, which is when the spread between the bid and
offer price for shares inverts, preventing the matching of
orders.
"It definitely was locking a number of markets and crossing
a number of markets," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at
Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
In an alert to market participants, the NYSE, a unit of
IntercontinentalExchange, said there was a "critical"
issue due to a problem with the National Market System
securities information processor, which delivers data on stock
quotations and last sale prices.
Despite the outage, trading in NYSE-listed securities was
not halted.
"Nothing notable that was called to our attention from
position traders," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "In terms
of (whether there was) anything to be alarmed or concerned
about, no."
A problem with Nasdaq OMX's securities information processor
shut down that market or three hours last year, one of a series
of problems that have affected market operations in recent
years. The securities industry has been working on fixing those
systems.
ICE operates three of the four data processing systems that
disseminate quotes and trading data, including the Options Price
Reporting Authority, or OPRA, which provides quotes and sale
information through market data vendors for the options market.
That securities information processor was also affected,
causing trading volume in the options market to slow for about
12 minutes, said Henry Schwartz, president of options analytics
firm Trade Alert.
"Option flow averaged nearly 20,000 contracts per minute
today, until 1:36 p.m. ET when exchanges reported quote problems
and option volume collapsed to near zero for several minutes,"
he said.
"No exchange halts were reported, but several brokers told
their clients to trade with 'extreme caution' given the absence
of linkage between exchanges and best bid/offer protection,"
Schwartz said.
Traders noted that a sudden surge in equity futures volume
at CME Group Inc at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT) occurred
during the outage, but it was not clear whether it was related.
More than 35,000 S&P 500 E-mini futures contracts changed
hands in that one minute, the busiest minute of the session
other than at the close of trading.
