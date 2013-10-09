UPDATE 3-Banks, money funds shun some Treasuries on Washington gridlock

By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
NEW YORK Oct 9 Banks and money market funds are
beginning to shun some Treasuries normally used as collateral in
the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, a sign that the
deadlock over raising the U.S. debt ceiling could disrupt a key
source of day-to-day funding for the financial system.
Treasuries are often pledged against short-term loans in
repo, funds used broadly across the financial system to pay for
investment, trading and other operations vital to the day-to-day
activities of many companies.
On the ninth day of partial government shutdown, investors
are getting more nervous that Congress may fail to raise the
debt ceiling, leaving the United States at risk of defaulting on
debt that comes due or has coupon payments in late October and
early November.
Many financial businesses depend on repo funding, and any
disruption could spread to other markets. So far, liquidity
issues appear contained. But even a brief default could cause
large disruptions to payments, settlement and transfers of
affected Treasuries.
To prepare for that possibility, which is still small, banks
and money funds have begun taking steps to avoid any exposure to
Treasuries they see at risk of delayed payments. Interest rates
on bills maturing at the end of October have risen sharply in
the last week.
"Investors are worried about holding Treasury bills and
coupon securities in late October through the middle of
November, which may face delayed payments. Those fears are
overblown, but clearly some people are concerned," said Boris
Rjavinski, rates and rate derivatives strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The overnight rate to obtain cash in repo was last quoted at
0.14 percent after rising as high as 0.17 percent, a level not
seen since early May and sharply higher than the rate of 0.09
percent on Tuesday and 0.07 percent a week earlier.
Some banks have begun to stipulate that they will not accept
certain Treasuries to back trades. This includes trades they
make with clients and in the interdealer market, where trades
are routed through a central counterparty, the Fixed Income
Clearing Corp (FICC), said traders.
"In the interdealer market, cleared, term-repo trades are
starting to have stipulations that there are no intervening
coupons, which means that some dealers do not want to accept
collateralized loans that would potentially be affected by a
missed coupon payment," said Kenneth Silliman, head of
short-term rates trading at TD Securities in New York.
At the same time money market funds are shifting their
activity away from the tri-party repo market, and instead are
lending directly to banks, where they can more easily specify
collateral that they don't want to accept for loans.
"There are several money funds that have resorted to
bilateral transactions rather than tri-party in order to ensure
they get the collateral they want. Altering agreements at the
tri-party is a lot more challenging," said Guy LeBas, chief
fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Markets in
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In tri-party trades, JPMorgan Chase & Co or Bank of
New York Mellon Corp act as intermediaries for lenders
and borrowers and arrange for the settlement of the loans and
the collateral behind them.
Traders also said money funds are avoiding buying the
affected Treasuries as part of their regular Treasuries
purchases, while selling of the bills has accelerated this week.
Fidelity Investments and PIMCO have both said that they are
avoiding Treasuries bills that mature in the danger zone.
Treasury bill rates continued their dramatic increase on
Wednesday. The interest rate on the T-bill issue due Oct 17
rose 17.5 basis points to near 0.46 percent, which
was a level not seen since the height of 2008 global financial
crisis. Several other maturities were also trading at elevated
yields.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has warned Congress the
United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than
Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in
cash on hand.
Banks have been increasing their borrowing from the Federal
Home Loan Banks (FHLB) in recent days, a sign that they are
already aiming to shore up liquidity to offset any disruptions
in the repo market as money funds are increasingly reticent to
lend through the tri-party system.
"It appears that the FHLB is lending to financial
institutions has been implicitly funding some of the pullback in
the triparty repo system," LeBas said.
The ultimate liquidity backstop, were it needed, would
likely be the Federal Reserve.
"The Fed has not pulled out its bazooka yet, that would be
some form of lending from the discount window or a direct
lending program that would take all sorts of collateral. They
can stop liquidity (problems) from spiraling out of control, I
don't think they are near to using it," LeBas said.