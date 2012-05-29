版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises 1 percent

NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday on hopes China may unleash more spending measures and Greek election polls pointing to support for pro-bailout parties.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 134.71 points, or 1.08 percent, to 12,589.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 14.15 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,331.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 33.97 points, or 1.20 percent, to 2,871.50.

