版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 03:52 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends declines heading into close

NEW YORK May 1 U.S. stocks extended declines late on Wednesday, with indexes down 1 percent as the Federal Reserve's decision to stand pat on its current monetary stimulus was not able to offset weak economic figures and several lackluster earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 146.16 points, or 0.98 percent, to 14,693.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 15.57 points, or 0.97 percent, to 1,582.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 30.96 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,297.83.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐