US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq up 1 pct as Wall St extends advance

NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks extended their advance on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent, led by gains in shares of Apple and Gilead Sciences.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.46 points or 0.77 percent, to 14,814.41, the S&P 500 gained 13.95 points or 0.88 percent, to 1,596.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.68 points or 1.05 percent, to 3,333.81.

The broader market was trading higher after strong jobs data and an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank aimed at boosting the euro zone economy.

